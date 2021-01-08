The Hollister Lady Tigers started the season with dominating wins and a 9-0 record.

As the season went on, though, the games slowly got closer.

First Ozark held the closest game with Hollister after losing by two points, but two days later, Fair Grove nearly won before senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey hit a 3-pointer to win 59-58.

Then the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic began.

Hollister had a clear win over Macks Creek and then faced a rematch with Crane, which the Lady Tigers had defeated in its home tournament championship. Hollister won again but only by four this time instead of 15 like two weeks prior.

Next, the Lady Tigers faced Miller, which handed them their first loss of the season. It was a down-to-the-wire game, but Miller won even with a limited bench.

Hollister bounced back and defeated Ash Grove to win third place in the tournament. Just a few days later, Hollister headed to Mt. Vernon and suffered yet another loss, but this time it was a conference game.

Bailey did what she could, considering the defense on her has increased every game. She scored 20. The Lady Tigers were shut down in every other way, which ultimately allowed Mt. Vernon to win 43-40.

Despite Bailey scoring half her team’s points, it was the lowest scoring game for the Lady Tigers all season.

As of Jan. 6, they were 10-2 with just three games between then and the Logan-Rogersville tournament.