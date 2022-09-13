Hollister Tigers fall to Marshfield Bluejays on the road

The Hollister Tigers football team recorded their second loss of the season on the road against the Marshfield Bluejays on Friday, Sept. 9.
Hollister, coming off of a win against the East Newton Patriots in the previous week, trailed against Marshfield at half time with a score of 14-6 in Marshfield’s favor.
The Tigers tied the game up in the 3rd quarter, but lost the lead in the 4th quarter, scoring one touchdown to Marshfield’s two. The Bluejays took the victory with a final score of 28-20.
The Tigers will defend their title at home against the Reeds Spring Wolves in the much anticipated Backyard Battle on Friday, Sept. 16.
