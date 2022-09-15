On Sept. 13, the Crane Cross Country medaled at the meet in Monett. The boys race had 82 runners: Christian Church medaled 3rd, Calen Faucett 7th and Nolan Brawley 13th against all classes.
In the Girls' Junior High race Maya Diaz medaled 5th and Yesenia Minton 6th against 96 runners.
