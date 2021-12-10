A Branson Pirate alumnus is named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team.
Jordan Silver, a Branson High School alumnus and Arkansas Razorback, has been named to the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team, according to a press release from Branson School District.
According to the SEC website, the SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
Silver played in all 12 games this season as the Razorbacks’ primary long snapper. As stated by Pro Football Focus, Silver totaled 110 snaps and earned a season long 72.3 special teams grade, making him the highest graded returning long snapper over the last two seasons.
Silver volunteers with several charities when he is off the field including the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club, NWA Children’s Hospital, Ambassadors of Compassion, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the Little Rock Air Force Veterans.
Taking to Twitter recently, Silver expressed how important it is for him to give back to the community.
“It is a true blessing to help this community that gives the Razorbacks so much support,” Silver tweeted.
