On Thursday, July 14, the city of Forsyth held a dedication ceremony to honor a long-time Forsyth resident, coach, fisherman and veteran who gave so much to the city during his life.

The Charlie Campbell Memorial Lookout, located on State Highway 160, was dedicated to the late Charlie Campbell. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty spoke and unveiled the plaque at the scenic overlook in honor of Campbell. Campbell passed away on April 19, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Campbell attended Ava High School, where he graduated. He decided to further his education at Drury University in Springfield. He graduated with a Masters in education.

His educational career started on the right path when he landed a job at Forsyth High School in 1957. He and his wife, Wanda, settled in Forsyth, where he taught health, physical education and driver’s training. He was also responsible for coaching all team sports, including track, baseball, basketball, and girl’s softball and volleyball. His volleyball teams lost only three games over a 10-year span.

During his life, he also served his country in the United States Army, serving in Korea during the Korean War.

In 1973 Charlie coached the basketball team to the state title. He and the team received the Sportsmanship Trophy. Charlie was honored as the coach of the year in the Class S Division in Missouri.

Besides basketball, fishing was Campbell’s passion. He began his fishing career in 1958, as a fishing guide on Bull Shoals Lake. Campbell owned a marine dealership in Branson in the 1970s. In 1974, he won the B.A.S.S. Federation National Championship and placed fifth in the Bassmaster Classic. He became known as the ‘Spook Master’, in the angler world.

In 1977, Campbell began working with Bass Pro Shops, Inc. During his employment with Bass Pro Shops, he helped design the Bass Tracker boat, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.

Campbell came up with the idea of an aluminum flat-bottomed boat with Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, according to archives. The two began fishing together in 1977.

“I had an idea for a boat that I told him about on a plane,” Campbell said in a 2015 interview. “Two or three weeks later Morris called, saying, ‘I think we can put it in a catalog and sell it.”

Campbell admitted he was skeptical. “I said, ‘You’re crazy, you’ll never sell it.’”

Campbell said Morris was persistent.

“I think we can,” he told me” and history was made,” Campbell said.

In 2015, Campbell was honored with the “Fishing with Charlie” exhibit at the White River Valley Historical Society Museum in Forsyth, MO. The exhibit honored his achievements not only as a fisherman, but as a pillar of the community.

Jerry Redfern, who steered Roy W. Slusher Foundation’s sponsorship of the project in 2015, said the foundation wanted to honor him for all he had done for the community.

Among his accomplishments, Campbell led Forsyth High School to the 1972-73 boys basketball state championship as head coach. Forsyth won the State Championship with a score of 63-60.

Campbell received many honors during his lifetime including being inducted into the Drury University Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2008. The Missouri House of Representatives named him an “Outstanding Missourian.”