The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce is asking members of the community to tee up.

The Table Rock Lake Annual Golf Classic will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the LedgeStone Country Club at StoneBridge Village. It will begin with the 4-person scramble and end the tournament with lunch. Players should arrive at 8:30 a.m. The Shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch will be delivered on the course to end the day’s activities.

The times are a change from the events of the past, according to TRL Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Thomas.

“We have changed the start time this year to the morning, so it will look a little different than in the past,” Thomas told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “(Participants) will get a great swag bag courtesy of our sponsors and they get to play a beautiful golf course. Hopefully we’ll have awesome weather!”

The tournament is full of networking, camaraderie and fun, according to the TRL Chamber’s website. “This is a great opportunity to showcase your business support for Table Rock Lake communities,” states the website.

Thomas said the event helps fund the chamber’s events in the community.

“The proceeds go to the chamber to help with programming like marketing, educational seminars and other events,” Thomas said.

The team spots are currently full but Thomas said there is always room for more sponsors.

“We can always figure out a way to incorporate sponsors,” Thomas said.

Thomas described the annual event as a fun filled day of networking and sportsmanship.

“My favorite part of the event is driving around in a golf cart and visiting with all the golfers,” Thomas said. “They are always having such a great time.”

For more information visit www.visittablerocklake.com.