Branson School announced there will be a new coach at the helm of the Branson Pirate Football Program next season.
Aaron Hafner, will take over for Anthony Hays, who resigned the position in December, according to a press release from the Branson School District.
Hafner, who has been Head Football Coach at Olathe North High School in Kansas the last four years. He was also the defensive coordinator at Webb City for their 2000 State Championship run and was Head Coach at Republic for a pair of District Championships.
In addition to coaching, Hafner will teach Physical Education at Branson High School.
“We are excited to add Aaron and his family to the Branson community,” BHS activities director David Large said in a press release. “We had 55 applicants from 12 different states and Coach Hafner really rose to the top as we went through the process. We are excited to have someone who has had success on both the high school and collegiate level. He is very respected among his peers and known for developing and building programs. Aaron is a great addition as a coach and a teacher for Branson schools, and we are glad to have him as a Pirate.”
Hafner and his wife, Katy, have two daughters; a college graduate, Allie, and a high school senior, Andie.
