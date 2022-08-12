Youth and PeeWee soccer is taking place this fall through Branson Parks and Recreation.
Registration is open for fall co-ed soccer leagues.
Youth leagues are for boys and girls between 5-years-old and 15-years-old. Practices begin on Monday, Aug. 29, with teams practicing once a week. Games will take place on Saturdays starting Sept. 17 and will end in late November. Both individual and team registrations will be accepted.
The deadline for youth league registration is Tuesday, Aug. 23.
A PeeWee soccer program is being offered for 3-year-old and 4-year-old children. The league will focus on teaching the basic fundamentals of the sport, and teaching players how to work within a team environment.
Two Saturday practices will start Sept. 10 and will be followed by six weeks of scrimmages.
The deadline for PeeWee registration is Thursday, Sept. 1.
For more information on either league, visit the Youth Sports section of the BransonParksandRecreation.com website, under Programs and Special Events. Registration can be completed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.