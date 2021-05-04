SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wolves baseball team traveled north to play at New Covenant Academy’s Federal Protection Field on Saturday and walked away with a win and a loss.
The Wolves started the day with a game just after noon against host New Covenant Academy.
They lost 4-2. Reeds Spring was up 2-1 after two innings, but NCA took the final 4-2 lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the third.
Justin Locke took the loss. He pitched six full innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
In the second game against Marionville, Reeds Spring was able to get the bats going and win 13-3.
Brandt Miller pitched a complete five-inning game, striking out four and walking two. He allowed zero earned runs through 88 pitches.
At the plate, Blayne Blevins was the highlight for the Wolves. Blevins recorded four RBIs off three hits. Ryan Thomas also helped with three RBIs of his own.
The Wolves moved to 5-8 this season. The Wolves played Class 3’s No. 1 Springfield Catholic on Tuesday. They will play in the Forsyth Tournament starting on Saturday, May 8, before playing Marshfield on May 12 for their final regular season game before Districts start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.