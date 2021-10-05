Now in its first full school year, the Hollister Esports Team is finding success. The Hollister Esports Program began last winter through a grant secured by Tiger Academy, a 21st Century Community Learning Center.
Esports is open to all Hollister Middle and High School students. Students must try out to be placed on competitive teams for Overwatch, Smash Brothers, League of Legends, and Rocket League.
The competitive season has just begun and Hollister players are already finding success. In their first matches of the season, the high school junior varsity Rocket League team, consisting of players Emily Lehman (sophomore), Katherine Linn (sophomore), Kevin Teter (freshman), and Quaid Hasler (8th grade), beat Maplewood-Richmond Heights and the high school varsity Overwatch team, consisting of players Trey Ussery - team captain (senior), Skylar Hove (senior), Lucas Linn (senior), Dawson Bethell (junior), Luke Jackson (freshman), Cade Shimon (freshman), and Michael Cox (8th grade), won 3-0 against Ruskin High School.
The Rocket League team competes on Tuesday of each week while the Overwatch team competes on Thursday of each week.
Also competing on Tuesdays is the high school Smash Brothers team and on Thursdays is the middle school Smash Brothers team. These players are competing individually to receive a ranking for the next level of competition later in the season. The League of Legends team will not begin competitive play until later this year.
Hollister Esports is coached by Micah Neal and Holly Neal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.