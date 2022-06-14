Branson area children interested in soccer have a unique opportunity to learn about the game from professional coaches thanks to a new effort by Branson Parks and Recreation.
The Parks department is teaming up with Challenger Sports to offer two summer soccer camps at the Branson RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy, on the weeks of June 20 and July 18. The camps are for children between the ages of 3 and 14-years-old.
The clinics aim to provide the students with a “variety” of different coaching styles, practices, and game influence from an international team of coaches. The camps range from a one-hour a day camp for 3 and 3 year olds to full day camps for players 9 to 14-years-old.
“After many years of delivering industry-leading camps for youth players, we are excited to adapt our coaching methodology to cater to the way today’s children take in new information and assimilate it,” Challenger Sports said in a statement. “We have created a compelling blend of on-field instruction and off-field engagement which will motivate players to practice and improve.”
Branson Parks said in a press release the camps will help participants learn and improve in their basic developmental skills of soccer while having fun.
Registration for either camp is available at challengersports.com. For more information call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
