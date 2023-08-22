The Hollister Tigers hosted a football jamboree on Friday, Aug. 18, featuring the Clever Bluejays and the Ava Bears.
The jamboree gave each of the teams an opportunity to experience playtime against other Southwest Missouri teams before the official season begins. The Tigers will travel to Cassville on Saturday, Aug. 26 to face the Wildcats in the first game of the 2023 season, which will take place at 1 p.m.
