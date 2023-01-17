Branson’s Link Academy picked up a win at one of the nation’s biggest tournaments, which happened to be just up the road from their home base.

Link, the No.1 ranked team in the country, became the champions of the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions after a 72-66 win over Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy.

Link trailed by one after the first quarter, but came alive in the second to lead 31-25 at the half. Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter and 24 each in the fourth.

Link had four players in double figures. Tournament MVP Ja’kobe Walter led Link with 17 points in the title game. Elliot Cadeu added 16 points, and both Cade Phillips and Cameron Carr both added 13 points.

Phillips led the team with 8 rebounds.

MVP Walter was one of three Link players named to the All-Tournament team. He was joined by Cadeau and Phillips.

Link reached the finals with a win over New York’s Christ the King in the semifinals, 55-44. Cadeau led scoring for Link with 14 points, Carr had 13 and Walter had 12.

They beat Chicago’s St. Rita 74-52 in the tournament’s opening round. Walter topped scorers with 18 points, Aaron Rowe and B.J. Davis had 11 points, and Phillips added 10.

The win is Link’s first Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title.