The Reeds Spring boys basketball team continues to work its way through a difficult schedule.
Under first-year head coach Austin Kendrick, the Wolves are 3-6 through their first nine games, including a win at Cassville and a loss to East Newton last week.
The boys have not only struggled against tough teams like Greenwood, Spokane and East Newton, but they’ve also been through at least two quarantines — one before the beginning of the season and the other just before the Blue & Gold Tournament.
The Wolves’ only three wins have come against teams that also have losing records. Blue Eye, Carl Junction and Cassville combine for a 6-19 record so far this season.
Reeds Spring had a similar start to the season last year. They went 5-8 before ending the regular season with four straight wins. They lost in the first round of the Class 4 District 11 tournament to West Plains for a final record of 14-13.
It’s still possible for the Wolves to end the season with a winning record, though it may be difficult due to constantly changing schedules because of quarantine orders. As of Monday, Jan. 11, six of the remaining 10 teams on Reeds Springs’ schedule had winning records.
