The Missouri Thunder have collected their first win of the season.
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team from Ridgedale, MO defeated the Arizona Ridge Riders 176.5 to 91.5 on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. They are now 1-4-0 and currently rank in 6th place. The Ridge Riders remain winless with a record of 0-5-0.
The Thunder, the youngest team in the league, hopes the win against the Ridge Riders will swing momentum in a winning direction.
“It’s a big weight off our shoulders, for sure,” Thunder Head Coach Ross Coleman said. “It’s awesome. I knew our guys had it in them.”
The Thunder will travel to a neutral-site event in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 13, to face the Oklahoma Freedom, who is currently ranked 4th in the league with a 3-2-0 record. The Missouri Thunder will then face the Arizona Ridge Riders again.
