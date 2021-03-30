The Hollister Tigers defeated Carl Junction 8-3 on Friday to move to 3-1 on the season.
The score was tied at two until the seventh inning when the Tigers recorded six runs off four hits.
Senior Landon Richards started on the mound for the Tigers, striking out eight while allowing four hits and two runs.
Senior Colby Teaster finished out the final 2.1 innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing three hits and one run in the seventh.
Senior Konner Hatfield led Hollister at the plate, going 3-for-3 and pushing his team to 12 total hits.
The Tigers played on back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday at home against Clever and on the road at Crane.
They take the rest of the week of before hosting Cassville on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.