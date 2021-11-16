Hollister School District saw several successes during their fall sports season.

We are looking back at the season and recapping the Tiger’s programs.

Football

Middle School Football saw the Tigers end the season by winning the conference championship with a 5-1 record.

The Junior Varsity football team ended their season with a 4-4 record.

The Varsity Tigers ended the season with a 6-4 record and several players selected to the Big 8 Conference All-Conference teams.

The following players were honored with selections to All-Conference:

- Blake Russell, a running back, was named to Team 1 offense.

- Tyler Goebel, a wide receiver and defensive back, was named to Team 1 offense and defense.

- AJ Narvaez, a guard and defensive end, was named to Team 1 offense and defense.

- Isaac Evins, a center, was named to Team 1 offense.

- Zach Nuss, a tight end, was selected to Team 2 offense.

- Luke Calovich was named to Team 2 offence in the all purpose position.

- Michael Collins, tackle, was selected Team 2 defense.

- Michael Schultz, a linebacker, was named to Team 2 defense.

- Ayden Kimmel, a defensive back, was named to Team 2 defense.

Also receiving honorable mentions from All-Conference were:

- Luke Calovich, HM Quarterback

- Noah Richardson, HM offense tight end

- Boston Huck, HM offense guard

Hollister Varsity Football coach Mike Johnson said the Tigers worked hard and showed strong athleticism and character.

“I am very proud of the character, class, and work ethic our kids displayed each and every week throughout the football season,” Johnson said. “Our team battled through adversity and never quit. We had a lot of underclassmen play valuable minutes on varsity that should help us move forward.”

Johnson said the Hollister football program has a bright future.

“I expect big things from our football program next year. Our middle school won a conference championship and the youth program had a successful season as well. The program is on the rise.”

Volleyball

The Hollister Tiger volleyball teams faced several strong teams this season and learned some on court lessons.

The 7th grade volleyball team finished their season with a 5-5 record.

The 8th grade volleyball program ended their season with a 7-8 record.

10-13 was the season record for the junior varsity Tigers.

The Hollister Tiger varsity volleyball team’s season ended with a 5-22-3 record. The Tigers saw one player, Emily Young, named to All-Districts Team 2. Jackie Pyatt received an honorable mention from Districts as well.

“This season the girls worked hard and had some great exposure to some tough teams,” Volleyball head coach Hasin Leonard said. “It was a great season for our younger players to get valuable time on the court and prepare for next season. We are looking forward to putting in a great off season and coming out stronger next season.”

Cross Country

“The boy’s team gained a lot of experience this year,” Hollister High School Head Cross Country Coach Austin Wenger said. ‘They plan on building on that next season.”

The girls team saw a very successful season and had a runner, Kat Schaefer make the All-Conference Team 2. Schaefer qualified to compete in the State Cross Country Meet as well.

“The girls team had a lot of success, medaling in almost every meet,” Wenger said. “Our cross country team learned a lot this year. We are excited to add a couple more runners next year and see what we can do as a team. Our biggest achievement this year was sending Kat Schaefer to state!”