Branson High School has announced the 2022 Pirates Football Schedule.
The team will open their season on the road at Joplin on Aug. 26.
The first home game will be Sept. 2, when the Pirates host Carthage. The team has four home games this season: Carthage (Sept. 2), Willard (Sept. 9), Carl Junction (Sept. 23), and Ozark (Oct. 14).
The road games are at Carthage (Aug. 26), Nixa (Sept. 16), Neosho (Sept. 30), Republic (Oct. 7), and Webb City (Oct. 21).
“We are really excited to be in Branson,” Coach Aaron Hafner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The players and coaches are working hard to create a culture that will build a football program that our community will be proud of for years to come. We have great young men that are working extremely hard this summer in preparation for the upcoming season. We are focused on constant improvement each and every day. We will build our program around discipline, toughness and caring for each other.”
Hafner believes the team keeping focus on what they do best will be key for the team’s success.
“The COC is a tough conference and is always very competitive,” Hafner said. “We need to stay focused on the Branson Pirates. It will be important that we stay healthy throughout the early part of the season in order to compete when it counts come playoff time. We will have a young team that seems very eager to prove themselves. Typically with that mindset, teams improve drastically throughout the season. That will be the key for us this first season with a new style of offense and many changes on defense.”
The Pirates finished the 2021 season 3-6 in the COC, 3-7 overall.
