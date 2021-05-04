Hollister High School boys track came out with another big win at the Mt. Vernon Relays. With a score of 126 points, the HHS boys track team beat out 17 other area schools with a team win for the meet. They outscored the second-place team by 34 points.
In addition to bringing home 15 medals, the HHS boys and girls track teams saw three athletes once again break school records, previously set by the record-breaking athletes.
Emily Young broke her own school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.7 seconds. She is currently ranked 2nd in Class 3 and 16th in the state in all class sizes.
Christian Mayfield broke his own school record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.5 seconds. He is currently ranked 5th in Class 3 and 20 in the state in all class sizes.
AJ Narvaez broke his own school record in the javelin with a throw of 42.33 meters.
The Hollister track teams will next compete in the conference meet on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.