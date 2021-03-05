Saturday, March 6
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University
1 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Richland in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals
2 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Lyon College
Sunday, March 7
College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational
Monday, March 8
College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational
Tuesday, March 9
College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational
Wednesday, March 10
3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Oakland City University
Friday, March 12
3 p.m./5 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College in the Lincoln Christian Invitational
Saturday, March 13
11 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University in the Lincoln Christian Invitational
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College in the Lincoln Christian Invitational
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University
