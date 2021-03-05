Saturday, March 6

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University

1 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Richland in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals

2 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Lyon College

Sunday, March 7

College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational

Monday, March 8

College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational

Tuesday, March 9

College of the Ozarks golf in the Evangel Spring Invitational

Wednesday, March 10

3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Oakland City University

Friday, March 12

3 p.m./5 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College in the Lincoln Christian Invitational

Saturday, March 13

11 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University in the Lincoln Christian Invitational

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College in the Lincoln Christian Invitational

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University