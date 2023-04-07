The Hollister Tigers baseball team hosted the Lebanon Yellowjackets on Monday, April 3, collecting a 13 to 8 win.

On Monday, April 3, The Branson baseball team faced the Springfield Catholic in an away game. The Irish and Pirates had a pitching dual going through five and a half innings with the Irish holding a 1-0 lead before Branson committed a couple of errors. The Fighting Irish eventually pulled away for an 8 to 0 win.

The Reeds Spring Wolves baseball team hosted the Crane Pirates on Monday, April 3. The Wolves took an early lead and held the Pirates at bay. The Wolves won 10 to 4.

The Lady Tigers softball team hosted the Forsyth Lady Panthers on Monday, April 3. The Lady Panthers brought home the win in a shut out 17 to 0. Forsyth pitcher Kloe Hendrickson threw a shutout and hit a homerun.

In other Monday games:

The Galena baseball team fell to Marshfield 7 to 5

The Galena softball team faced Blue Eye. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Bears with a final score of 17 to 7.

The Crane Lady Pirates fell to a shut out against Clever with a final score of 16 to 0.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Hollister Lady Tigers faced the Conway Lady Bears. The Lady Bears took home the win with a shut out game, final score 10 to 0.

In other Tuesday, April 4, games:

The Bradleyville Eagles baseball lost to Fordland 0 to 15. The Lady Eagles softball team had a loss in a shut out against Bakersfield 0 t0 15.

The Forsyth Lady Panthers continued their winning week with another shut out win over the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs, with a final score of 15 to 0.

In softball, Galena beat Hurley 14 to 1.

The Crane softball team fell to Purdy 11 to 1, while the Crane baseball team also suffered a loss against Galena 1 to 10.