Knock on wood, but I think we made it.

I was full of uncertainty as this season got underway. There were plenty of moments where I thought one school or another would cancel their seasons. There were plenty more where I thought tournaments wouldn’t happen.

But here we are.

It’s the end of January, and we all know what that means. Postseason basketball is one month away. Things are going to look different this year, according to a release from the Missouri State High School Activities Association on Dec. 11.

All games will be played at a host school through quarterfinals.

Before we get that far, though, we’ve got a month left of regular season basketball, and there’s still a lot that could happen. Below, I’ll rank the difficulty of each team’s remaining schedules and hopefully explain my reasoning enough for it to at least make sense.

1. The Branson boys are Class 6. That’s the biggest factor.

It’s hard not to pick the Branson boys’ schedule as the toughest one in the area. Branson is the biggest school in the area and plays teams with impressive schedules. The Branson Pirates are 6-8 as of Jan. 27. All their wins aren’t upsets but some have been impressive.

The main reason they’ve got the toughest schedule in the area for February comes in the first two weeks. Branson is lined up to play Republic, Webb City and Nixa. While the Pirates might have a slight home court advantage over the 14-1 Republic Tigers, that’s going to be a tough game to win regardless.

Webb City and Nixa have four combined losses, and the Pirates will travel to them. Branson’s District 11 tournament will be held at Nixa two weeks later. Branson might have a chance to win its last three games against Carthage (6-10), Carl Junction (4-12) and Willard (6-10), but it will still be a tight race to finish the season with a winning record.

2. The Forsyth girls struggle against the really good teams.

The Lady Panthers are 10-3 this season with only six games to play in February. They went through a 10-day quarantine that expanded into a month without any games in December.

Forsyth’s three losses are against schools with winning records — Fair Grove is 9-6, Blue Eye is 14-4 and Hollister is 15-3.

The Lady Panthers have four teams just like that in their final six games. Strafford, the five-straight Class 3 state champions, Skyline, which is 16-2, Cabool, which is 9-5, and they host the 13-5 Ava Bears for their final game of the regular season.

A senior class of seven and a deep bench that contributes gives the Lady Panthers an advantage over other teams, but they’ll still have to figure out how to defeat the above four schools if they want to end February with a winning record.

3. The Branson girls play in Class 6, too.

Surprise, surprise: The Branson girls are in the same class and district as their boy counterparts.

The girls have spent the year adjusting to a team without McDonald’s All-American Priscilla Williams. It hasn’t been pretty. They’re 3-10 and have a tough end to face before districts start.

Not only will the entire month of February be brutal for the Lady Pirates, the last two weeks will be especially brutal. They will face Carthage (10-7), Carl Junction (10-4) and Springfield area favorite Willard, which has just one loss this season, for their final games of the season.

The only team Branson plays in February that doesn’t currently have a winning record is Webb City (4-6).

4. The Forsyth boys could come out of the regular season with a winning record. But first they’ve got work to do.

The Forsyth Panthers have two teams on their schedule that will be the biggest challenge: 15-3 Skyline and 12-4 Strafford.

All eight of Forsyth’s losses have been against teams that have very similar records at this time of year. On the bright side, several of its wins have also been against teams with similar records.

The Panthers can dominate games, but they can also struggle if things don’t fall their way. Being in the same district as rival Hollister, the Panthers will want to do everything they can to avoid them until the championship.

5. The Blue Eye boys are turning things around.

After starting the season 2-5, the Bulldogs are starting to look like a winning team again – and that’s partially because they are one. They’ve moved to 10-7, winning six in a row in early January.

Still, their biggest issue is facing teams that are out of their realm in terms of skill and experience. The Bulldogs have no seniors and have spent the season relying on an impressive but still learning junior class. Against teams like 14-6 Spokane and 14-5 Galena, it won’t be easy to pull out more wins. Still, Blue Eye could end the regular season with a winning record before starting districts on Feb. 22.

6. The Reeds Spring boys are also turning it around, but they’re doing it slower.

If any team has had a perfect description of a rollercoaster season, it’s the Reeds Spring Wolves. They’re 7-9 and will play the most games in February of any Tri-Lakes area boys team due to quarantine postponements.

The Wolves have three games in the first week of February before tapering off for the rest of the season. This is also the perfect time for the Wolves to continue their winning rounds. They’ve won four of their last five, and they’re on the right track to peak as the postseason hits.

Still, the two quarantine orders in the past have to be a concern, and the time between final games will hopefully allow for any resurfacing injuries — say that of senior scorer Lance Hafar — to have time to heal before districts start on March 1.

7. The Hollister boys are preparing for a long postseason.

The Hollister Tigers with a 14-3 record have the easiest February of any boys team in the area.

Originally, the Tigers had just three games on their February schedule, but postponements allowed for two makeup games against Springfield Catholic and Mt. Vernon.

While every team Hollister is scheduled to play has a winning record, the Tigers’ biggest concern should be Ava in their final game of the season.

Ava, also 14-3 at time of publication, lost to the Tigers earlier in the season and will be looking for redemption. While this is expected from any team that has a chance for a rematch, the Tigers have something to be concerned about. Of their three losses, two of them were to teams they’d previously beaten – Reeds Spring and Forsyth.

The few games and high quality talent is a plus for the Tigers, though. They’re allowing time to recover from injuries if needed, and the talent isn’t going to be short of what they will see if they continue to win games into the postseason.

8. The Hollister girls are in a similar boat.

The Lady Tigers are also ramping up competition as districts draw closer.

Their final game will be against the biggest school on their schedule: Republic. The Republic Lady Tigers are 8-4, and Hollister will be traveling to Republic, so that gives the advantage to the home team.

The Hollister Tigers still have every opportunity to make it to 20 wins before the postseason starts, and facing Republic will be the challenge they need before jumping into the postseason head first.

9. The Blue Eye girls really only have one challenge in February.

Despite having seven games over the span of three weeks, the Lady Bulldogs have one of the easier schedules of anyone in the area.

They’ve got one team of true concern, which is 14-3 Sparta on the first day of the month. After that, the girls will likely coast through several wins and set themselves up for another journey to state.

10. The Reeds Spring girls are struggling.

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves have a few more chances to tally some wins, but the number is slim. They’re 4-14 with only one win over a team with a winning record. It’ll be a tough start to the month with games against Marshfield (11-4) and Mt. Vernon (15-7), but it’s likely the Reeds Spring girls won’t win much more this season.

Next Week’s Sports Schedule

Monday, Feb. 1

Branson girls vs. Republic

Hollister girls vs. Springfield Catholic

Reeds Spring girls vs. Marshfield

Blue Eye girls at Sparta

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Branson boys vs. Republic

Blue Eye boys at Sparta

Forsyth boys at Clever

Reeds Spring boys at Mt. Vernon

Reeds Spring wrestling vs. Branson, Lebanon and Parkview

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Hollister boys vs. Springfield Catholic

Reeds Spring boys at Camdenton

Thursday, Feb. 4

Blue Eye girls vs. Spokane

Forsyth girls at Strafford

Hollister girls at East Newton

Reeds Spring girls at Mt. Vernon

Friday, Feb. 5

Blue Eye boys vs. Spokane

Hollister boys vs. Logan-Rogersville

Reeds Spring boys vs. Marshfield

Branson boys at Webb City

Branson girls at Webb City

Forsyth boys at Conway

MSHSAA Girls Wrestling District Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 6

MSHSAA Girls Wrestling District Tournament