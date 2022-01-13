The Bulldogs faced off against the Green Forest Tigers and the Bradleyville Eagles this week.
The Blue Eye boys’ basketball team hosted Green Forest on Monday, Jan. 10. The Bulldogs took the win 73-36 over the Eagles. Senior Isaiah Mitchell led the Bulldogs with an impressive 31 points and 9 rebounds. Also showcasing his skills on the court was senior Lance Clark, who tallied 18 points.
The Bulldogs took to their home court on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Bradleyville Eagles. Blue Eye beat the Eagles 69-34. In the win over Bradleyville, senior Ryan Cardenzana led the team with 22 points, 7 assists and 8 steals. Mitchell scored 18 points against the Eagles and Clark scored 12 points.
The Bulldogs will be back in action at the Spokane Invitational Tournament, which is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 17.
