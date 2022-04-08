The Hollister R-V School District has selected Coach Mike Johnson to serve as their next Athletics & Activities Director for the 2022-2023 school year. He will succeed Nyla Milleson who has been named as the next Vice President and Director of Athletics at Drury University.

Coach Johnson has been with the Hollister School District for 2 years. He currently serves as the head coach for Hollister Tiger football, a weights teacher at the high school, and the middle school boys basketball coach. He has 23 years of experience in education and has coached football and basketball at many different levels.

“I have had the honor and privilege of working with and getting to know Coach Johnson over the last year,” states Milleson. “His passion for serving and for leading along with his love for kids make him the perfect person to step into this role.”

Coach Johnson shares that one aspect of his new role that he is most looking forward to is working more closely with the staff and helping them continue to build upon the success of Hollister’s programs. While winning is important, Johnson knows success is measured by more than just that. “I want all of Hollister’s programs to represent our community with great character. Great character is the true measure of success and it is our job to teach our young adults to be people of great character - win or lose,” he says. “I would like Hollister to be THE example for all of Southwest Missouri of how to do things the right way.”

Hollister High School Principal, Dr. Jared Terry, says he is excited about Coach Johnson transitioning into this new role. “Coach Johnson is a champion for kids and works to help our students build character and learn the value of hard work. Our activities and athletic programs have seen great success over the last few years and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow under his leadership,” Terry states.

While Coach Johnson is taking over as Athletics and Activities Director, he is not stepping away from his role as head football coach. He will continue to lead the Hollister Tigers onto the field for Friday Night Lights. “I am excited to continue to lead our football program and to continue to build upon the success that we had last year,” Johnson says. “Though my role in education is changing, my passion and dedication for our athletes in our football program remains unmatched and I’m thankful to continue to remain in this role.”

Johnson shares that he loves being a part of the Hollister community and looks forward to building even stronger relationships within the school and the greater community. “My family and I are blessed to be a part of Hollister. We are so excited for the opportunities our family has in this community and we are committed to helping make all of Hollister’s athletics and activities a source of pride for our community.”

Coach Johnson will officially assume his new role on July 1.