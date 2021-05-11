Pirate Stadium hosted all of the Central Ozarks Conference teams last Thursday for the conference meet.

The Webb City boys and Nixa girls teams took the team honors, but a few Branson athletes were able to swipe individual medals.

Junior Cali Essick placed in all four of her usual events. She took second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She took gold in the long jump at 18 feet, 8.75 inches, and in the triple jump at 37 feet, 5.5 inches.

Fellow junior Kayli Thomas also earned a silver medal in the high jump.

Junior Colsen Conway was the only other gold medalist for the Pirates, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.73 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.63 seconds. Senior Payton McCormick also medaled in the hurdle events, placing third in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300s.

Sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen rounded out the medals for the Pirates with a third place finish in pole vault.

The Pirates are taking this week to prepare for the Class 5 District 6 Track Meet on Saturday, May 15, at Nixa High School.

Hollister and Reeds Spring will also be competing in the Class 3 District 6 Track Meet on May 15.

They will be at Lamar High School.