The Forsyth Lady Panthers season came to an end on Thursday, May 13, after they lost to Potosi in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers lost by three for their sixth loss of the season.

Forsyth went down 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning. The Lady Trojans started the inning off with a single. An error by second baseman Landry Stuart allowed two runners on with no outs.

Rachel Essary was able to secure an out, but the next batter hit a three-run home run to left field.

The Lady Panthers were able to get six straight outs after the early score, but they still couldn’t get themselves on the board.

“Sami Huck is an amazing pitcher,” Forsyth head coach Jeff Walls said. “She’s one of those you love to watch unless she’s playing against you.”

Huck ended with 14 strikeouts in the game. She pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run.

Kloe Hendrickson got on base with a double in the top of the third inning, but the next three batters struck out.

Potosi reached base again in the bottom of the third off an error by Stuart. The runner scored after a fielder’s choice and ground out that was fielded and thrown to first. Potosi went up 4-0 in the bottom of the third before ending on another ground out.

The fourth and fifth innings were relatively quick. Stuart started an attempt at a rally in the sixth with a 1-1 bunt down the middle. Katrina Drake was third up to bat after a strikeout and singled to third. Stuart was able to make it home on an error from Potosi’s third baseman before two more Lady Panthers were out by contact.

Potosi and Forsyth each tried to tack on more runs in the final innings but were unable to.

Forsyth ended the season 21-6, something Walls said he was proud of.

“I’d put our schedule up against anyone in the state,” Walls said. “We rose to the occasion all season. We just shot ourselves in the foot against Potosi.”