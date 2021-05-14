The Hollister Tigers baseball team dropped one spot in the final Missouri Baseball Coaches Association of the season. They are now No. 8 overall.

The Tigers were 20-5 with one regular season game left before district start next week. Hollister played at McDonald County on Thursday. The results of that game were not available before the time of publication.

The Tigers won the 24th Annual Forsyth Tournament with a 9-4 win over Strafford in the championship game. They previously defeated Purdy 17-1 and Marionville 8-4 to get to the final game.

To start the postseason, the Tigers will face No. 3 Monett in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Aurora High School.

Area rival Reeds Spring also competes in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament next week on Monday, May 17. They will face Cassville at 4:30 p.m. at Aurora High School. The Wolves ended the regular season 7-12.

Forsyth earns top seed in Class 3 District 10

Despite ending the regular season 11-12 overall, the Forsyth Panthers will start the regular season as the No. 1 seed in their district bracket.

With the top seed, they also earned a bye and will play the winning of the No. 4-No. 5 seed game.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on Monday at Mansfield High School.

Branson ranked low in district bracket

The Pirates have struggled this season and it showed in their seeding. The Pirates earned the No. 6 seed out of eight teams in Class 5 District 6.

The Pirates ended the regular season 6-16 with back-to-back losses to finish it out. Branson faces Glendale on Monday, and that was one of the close losses Branson had. Glendale won 5-4.

Blue Eye starts postseason on Saturday

The Blue Eye Bulldogs start the postseason with a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Galena. The Bulldogs are one seed higher than Galena in the bracket. They ended the regular season 7-8.

If the Bulldogs win they will play on Monday at 4:30 p.m. against No. 1 seed Crane.