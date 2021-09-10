The Branson Pirates soccer boys moved to 2-1 after back-to-back wins against Springfield Catholic and Carl Junction.

Against Springfield Catholic last Thursday, the Pirates spent the first half pressuring the Fightin’ Irish and preventing a goal. In the second half, Branson went on the offensive and managed a goal in the 72nd minute.

Senior Carlton Epps drove a low ball to the front of the goal for senior Kevin Olmos to put away for a goal. The 1-0 result put the Pirates at 1-1 this season, but a second win came a few days later.

The Pirates traveled to Carl Junction on Tuesday and won in a dominating 8-0 fashion.

Branson got into a rhythm after the first five minutes, and junior Diego Carrasco started the list of scorers after heading in a corner kick from junior Ben Smith.

The following kickoff resulted in another Branson goal after the ball was stolen on the second pass. Epps got another assist after playing a through ball to senior Jose Najera for goal No. 2 just 30 seconds after the first.

Carl Junction recorded an own goal for Branson’s third, but Najera got the assist. Smith put up the fourth goal on an assist by junior Houston Myer in the 16th minute.

Freshman Dane Efird — the Branson football kicker — gave Smith his second assist of the game off another corner with three minutes to go in the first half. Olmos got his second goal of the season on a cross from Najera.

Branson led 6-0 at halftime.

Senior Brayan Barboza scored the only two goals of the second half off assists from Najera and Smith for the 8-0 win.

The Pirates started the Parkview Tournament on Friday against Liberty North. They face Sacred Heart and Ozark at noon and 3 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Branson hosts Joplin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.