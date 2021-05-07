The Blue Eye girls and boys track and field teams placed second behind Spokane at the SouthWest Central League conference meet on Wednesday.

Riley Arnold and Kyla Warren led the girls team to success, each placing first in all of their individual events. Arnold completed the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 29.11 seconds, the 1,600-meter run in 5:40.16, and the 3,200-meter run in 11:53.94. She also anchored the 4x800-meter relay of Braylynn Siercks, Alexis Litel and Michelle Palumbo-Lins for second.

Warren ran the 100-meter dash in 12.92 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 27.18 seconds. She also anchored the 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relays of Litel, Kieryn Fairchild, and Makayla Johnson for first. The 4x1 ran a 53.67 second lap, and the 4x2 completed the 800-meter relay in 1:54.20.

The girls 4x400-meter relay of Samantha George, Fairchild, Palumbo-Lins and Litel placed second.

George placed third in the 100-meter hurdles and finished in a three-way tie for second in high jump. Johnson placed first in long jump with a leap of 4.16 meters.

Lily Feagans and Gracie McDonald rounded out the field event medals, going 1-2 in discus, with Feagans winning with a 21.18-meter launch.

The boys relays dominated their points.The 4x1, 4x2 and 4x8 all placed first.

Braden Johnson, Alex Labrier, Lucas Estes and Houston Parker ran a 48.18 4x1 and a 1:40.23 4x2. Parker, Jadon Weaver, Labrier and Ryan Cardenzana completed the 4x8 in 8:55.75 for gold.

The 4x4 of Johnson, Labrier, Cardenzana and Parker placed second.

Cardenzana also placed second in the 3,200-meter run. Aiden Estes was the closest to an individual gold medal, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles by .01 seconds.

Pablo Quintanilla placed third in discus, and Tristen Johnson placed second in javelin.