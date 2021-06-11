The culture is changing at Hollister High School.

That’s all that’s been said in the last school year. In almost every sport, the Tigers have seen some kind of improvement.

That really took notice with the winter sports — particularly basketball.

The Tigers boys basketball team was one of the strongest the school has had in decades. The Tigers played in the Class 4 District 11 Championship, the first chance at a district title since 1999. They ultimately lost the game to Ava, but it was still a moment the Hollister community looked at as a sign of change.

And most of that was because of the senior class. On the boys side, Colby Teaster, Cole Jones and Brady Peterson were the leaders of the team.

“They built the foundation here at Hollister,” boys basketball head coach Pete Leonard said after the district championship loss. “They were an extension of me on the court. There were practices where I would be a few minutes late, and they’d have things started because they know what was expected.”

That was true on the girls’ side as well. Kendrick “Bug” Bailey has been a multisport athlete for Hollister and a leader in every one of them.

Just before the basketball season began, Bailey signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Harding University. At the end of the Lady Tigers’ season, she averaged more than 20 points per game. It was also the first recorded 20-win season for the Tigers.

Former head coach Jimmy Lincoln accepted the head coaching job at Mountain Grove. Jeff Dishman, who formerly coached at Logan-Rogersville will take over his position.

“We are excited to bring Coach Dishman onto the HHS team. He brings a proven track record of success for student-athletes, on and off the court,” Hollister principal Dr. Jared Terry said in a statement announcing the change. “He will be a great leader and build quality relationships with our student-athletes, guiding them to be the best version of themselves that they can be.”

The success in sports continued into the spring where the Tigers sent their baseball team to the Class 3 Final Four and multiple athletes to the state track meet.

“Hollister is one of those schools that doesn’t win a lot,” senior Konner Hatfield said after placing fourth in the state in baseball. “Our senior class was one of the best athletic classes we’ve had, so it basically gave us a chance to make an impact.”

The Tigers baseball team ended the season 25-7, one of the best season records in program history. They also made it to the Final Four for just the third time in school history as well. The Tigers went 15 years with a trip to the state tournament.

Baseball head coach Trent Oxenreider also credited the work of the team, but especially the seniors. He — along with track and field head coach Austin Wenger — said the group of seniors leaving Hollister left their mark. They did things the right way, and that work is paying off for themselves and their teammates.

The track and field team ended the season with the most All-State athletes Wenger said he could remember. Eight athletes were on the podium at state for the Tigers, and Wenger — who also competed in track and field at Hollister — credited this group for taking practices seriously and getting themselves to the podium.

On top of all the success, the Tigers are bringing in a new athletic director to take over for John Burgi, who is retiring.

Nyla Milleson will take the job over. She coached women’s basketball at George Mason University for almost eight years. She also started the successful Drury University women’s basketball program in 1999 and coached the Missouri State University Lady Bears to a Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 2012.

“While hanging the whistle up is going to be tough, I am ready for a new challenge and to impact student-athletes in a new way,” Milleson said in a release announcing her hire.

To try to continue the last six months’ success into the fall, Hollister named Mike Johnson the new football coach at Hollister. Hollister did not have much success in football this last season, though several games were close losses. They lost by seven points against Monett, six to Reeds Spring, eight to Aurora and just three to Logan-Rogersville.

He takes over the position after being an assistant for former head coach Rich Adkins, who accepted the athletic director’s position at Seneca. He also coached middle school football and basketball. Johnson also served as a head coach in Colorado for 16 years.

The Tigers will take the summer to prepare for the season ahead with all the changes. Even without the senior class that is credited for the culture change at Hollister, coaches like Oxenreider and Leonard said their work laid the foundation and will allow the success to continue in future seasons.