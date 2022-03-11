20210327-Branson BB-Carter Jenkins-3.jpg

Jenkins will be a starting pitcher again this season for the Pirates.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

Branson Pirates senior Carter Jenkins announced his commitment on March 7, 2022 to further his baseball career for State Fair Community College located in Sedalia, Missouri. 

Jenkins is a starting pitcher and third baseman. Last season he earned all-conference and all-district honors. 

Jenkins also represented the Pirates on the football field as a varsity defensive linebacker. 

The Pirates will open their season on March 18 against Parkview. 

