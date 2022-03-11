Branson Pirates senior Carter Jenkins announced his commitment on March 7, 2022 to further his baseball career for State Fair Community College located in Sedalia, Missouri.
Jenkins is a starting pitcher and third baseman. Last season he earned all-conference and all-district honors.
Jenkins also represented the Pirates on the football field as a varsity defensive linebacker.
The Pirates will open their season on March 18 against Parkview.
