College of the Ozarks Bobcat and School of the Ozarks Patriot athletic teams will resume competition beginning Feb. 2.

C of O and S of O will choose whether to continue athletics on a week-to-week basis after evaluating student safety. Teams will follow an evaluation protocol before games each week to ensure safety.

The Bobcat Cross Country, Volleyball, Baseball, and Track and Field Teams will have spring seasons, provided safety concerns allow.

Only essential personnel can attend games at this time. No guests or students will be able to watch the games in person until further notice. Please visit the C of O athletics website for more updates regarding live streams or other media coverage of games: http://bobcats.cofo.edu.

For access to the live stream, visit the S of O website and click on “Athletics”: https://patriots.cofo.edu/

The Bobcat and Lady Bobcat Basketball Teams will play games against Crowley’s Ridge College on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Paragould, Arkansas, at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

School of the Ozarks Patriots Basketball Teams will play three home games on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Keeter Gymnasium. The junior varsity boys’ game will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity girls and boys teams.

Updated athletic schedules are available on the following websites:

C of O athletics: https://bobcats.cofo.edu/

S of O athletics: https://patriots.cofo.edu/