Hollister’s baseball team won big last week. Not only are the 10-0 win over Reeds Spring and 16-1 win over Spokane impressive, but the Tigers defeated Springfield Catholic 4-3 to move to 15-3.

Catholic was ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association, while Hollister was eighth. The win was big, however, the Tigers had previously lost to No. 4 Aurora and No. 6 Logan-Rogersville.

There’s a lot of movement happening in the Class 4 rankings, but when it comes to the postseason, Hollister currently sits at the top of the district in terms of record. Aurora is in Hollister’s district, however, which will play a factor in determining which school gets the No. 1 spot. Aurora defeated Hollister 5-0 on April 13.

The Tigers hosted Mt. Vernon on Tuesday and will travel to McDonald County on Thursday and Strafford on Friday.

Branson wins one, loses two

The Pirates have struggled to put runs on the board this season. Last week, they defeated Hillcrest 3-2 before dropping games to Republic and Webb City.

The Pirates moved to 4-12 on the season after last week. They have four conference games left before district brackets are scheduled to be released. Of the eight teams in its bracket, Branson falls in the lower third, only having more wins than Parkview and Neosho.

The Pirates have faced three of their potential district opponents so far this season and will round that number as high as six before the end of the regular season, weather permitting. They are 2-2, losing to West Plains and Webb City and beating West Plains and Parkview.

Branson traveled to Glendale and Nixa on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. They will host Neosho on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Forsyth splits last week’s games

The Panthers moved to 9-7 on the season after defeating Blue Eye (5-5) 4-3 and losing to Skyline 6-5. Forsyth was receiving votes at one time in the rankings before struggling through four straight losses.

The Panthers are still likely to receive the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 District 10 tournament, having the only other winning record besides 17-2 Hartville.

Forsyth has several games remaining before the postseason, including the Forsyth Tournament that runs May 8-12. District brackets are to be released no later than May 10, which allows Forsyth a chance to boost their record before final decisions are made.

Forsyth hosted Strafford on Tuesday and will host Stockton on Friday, April 30.