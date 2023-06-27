Tee off time is quickly approaching for the 14th Annual H2Ozarks Golf Classic at the Buffalo Ridge Golf Course.
The Golf Classic will take place on Wednesday, July 5, with tee times of 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Each golf participant will receive an H2O-logoed gift package. Team photos will be emailed to each golfer and there will be an opportunity to win prize items in a raffle.
H2Ozarks Program Director Jerry Harman said the Golf Classic is one of the organization’s largest fundraising events of the year.
“Local businesses and residents always step up to help us with sponsorships, donations and providing teams. This year again the Classic is being held at the beautiful Buffalo Ridge golf course and we encourage teams to register early,” Harman said. “We can’t thank Country Mart, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and all of the other business sponsors enough for all they do to make this tournament a success. They understand the importance of clean water and protecting our water resources for future generations.”
H2Ozarks is primarily funded through donations and grants and has been working to protect waterways for more than 20 years. The organization’s mission is to promote water quality in the Upper White River basin watershed through bi-state collaboration on research, public policy, and action projects in Arkansas and Missouri.
The organization asserts maintaining clean lakes, rivers, and streams in the Branson Tri-Lakes area is imperative for providing safe drinking water, protecting natural resources and wildlife, and to contribute to our region’s economic vitality.
For more information, become a sponsor, or register a team, contact the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at (417) 889-3100 or visit their website at www.mosportshalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.