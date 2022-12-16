The Hollister School District recently hosted the 2022 Junior High Big 8 Conference Wrestling Tournament for the first time.
The tournament, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, proved to be successful for Hollister Middle School wrestlers, who had a strong ending to their season.
Hollister had four wrestlers medal, with three of those matches being in the finals. Carter Whitman (7th Grade) was the Junior High Big 8 Conference Champion at 90 lbs., following in his older brother’s (Bryson Whitman) footsteps, who was a two time Junior High Big 8 Conference Champion in 2020 and 2021. Other Hollister athletes who medaled were Cole Escobar (8th Grade), who took 2nd at 95 lbs., Christian Romo (8th Grade), who took 2nd at 134 lbs, and Austin Woodruff (7th Grade) who took 3rd at 285 lbs.
There were 10 schools in attendance with approximately 300 wrestlers who competed (boys and girls). Seneca came away with the team championship in the Boys Division with Marshfield as runner-up. In the Girls Division, Marshfield was the team champion with Cassville as the runner-up.
Coach Nate Nicholson said he hopes hosting the tournament will provide more exposure to the sport.
“Being able to host a wrestling tournament for the first time is a huge accomplishment for the Hollister wrestling program, especially for a community that is still fairly new to the exposure of the sport,” Nicholson said. “I believe this will help promote the sport of wrestling and hopefully increase the participation for future wrestlers to come.”
For a calendar of events in the Hollister School District, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
