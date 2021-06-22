Athletes from across the area earned All-Region honors for their performances during competition in their respective sports.

All names are listed below in alphabetical order by school. All information is as submitted.

Forsyth

Softball

Junior Oletha Rich

All-Class 2 State Second Team (Catcher)

Hollister

Baseball

Senior Konner Hatfield

All-Class 3 State First Team (Outfield)

Junior Clay Kemp

All-Class 3 State Second Team (Pitcher)

Senior Landon Richards

All-Class 3 State First Team (Pitcher)

Sophomore Blake Russell

All-Class 3 State Honorable Mention (Outfield)

Senior Colby Teaster

All-Class 3 State Honorable Mention (Utility)