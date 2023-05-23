The Wolves Esports team is heading to State finals.

The Reeds Spring is sending another team to a state championship match. The Reeds Spring Middle School Esports team is one of four teams to qualify for the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) State Finals. The competition takes place on Saturday, May 27, in St. Louis.

Reeds Spring Middle School Esports Coach Drews Parsons said he is proud of the team’s accomplishments.

“This is the second year for the program at Reeds Spring,” Parsons said. “These guys are thrilled to be in the top four out of 16 middle schools.”

The other three state finalists are Cape Girardeau Central Junior High, Columbia West Middle School, and Hixson Middle School from Webster Groves.

Parsons and the players said the team saw struggles early in the season, but really clicked once the playoffs began.

“We were kind of bad,” eighth grader Gage Johnson said. “But then, we started getting the hang of it. We found characters that we actually liked playing and it just all kind of came together.”

Parsons said Esports has been a good way to get more students involved in a school activity.

“It’s something that I know I would have wanted when I was their age, to be able to turn this hobby into a discipline,” Parsons said. “It takes a lot of discipline and dedication and hard work to get good and to perform under pressure.”

For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.