Hollister High School junior, Emily Young, broke the Hollister school record in the 400-meter dash with a running time of 1:00:05 at the Marshfield Track Meet on Friday, March 26.
Young, who set the previous school record, medaled silver in both the 400-meter and 100-meter dash, triple jump, and long jump.
The Hollister High School Track brought home 13 medals, including gold for Julien Parker, Ty Lewis, Tristan Parker, and Jaxon Thomas in the 4x400-meter relay and Christian Mayfield in the 110-meter hurdles.
