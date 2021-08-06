It seems like only yesterday the Hollister baseball team was competing at U.S. Ballpark in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship.

Now, it’s time to prepare for the fall season. Fall sports practices are allowed to begin on Monday, Aug. 9. Games will then begin on Friday, Aug. 27.

Football jamborees will be the Friday prior — Aug. 20.

The following jamboree dates have been released to the Branson Tri-Lakes News:

Aug. 20: Blue Eye baseball, Reeds Spring football at Branson

Aug. 23: Branson boys soccer at Camdenton

To be able to start practice on Monday, all athletes must have an up-to-date physical. Forms for a physical can be found at mshsaa.org/sportsmedicine.

MSHSAA also has a list of eligibilty standards listed on its website, which was updated July 1. Visit mshsaa.org for a full list and explanation of eligibility requirements.

For questions regarding a specific school or sport, be sure to reach out to the respective athletic director.