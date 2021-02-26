The Reeds Spring girls have struggled this season, and that trend continued in a blowout loss to Logan-Rogersville on Monday.
The Lady Wolves lost 62-18.
The first half was so foul heavy it resulted in more visits to the line than baskets made in the first half. Logan-Rogersville was able to capitalize on their shots, though, while Reeds Spring struggled.
At halftime, Logan-Rogersville led 31-12. The Lady Wildcats doubled their score while holding the Lady Wolves to six points in the second half. Logan-Rogersville moved to 6-14 after the win. Reeds Spring was 4-19.
Reeds Spring played Monett on Thursday, but the result of that game was not available at the time of publication.
The Lady Wolves start the postseason on Tuesday, March 2, as the No. 6 seed in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament. They will face No. 3 Seneca with tipoff at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.