NIXA, Mo. — The Branson Pirates have several athletes on the boys and girls side heading to the next step in the postseason.

The 11 Pirates that qualified for the Class 5 Sectional 3 meet will head to Carthage High School on Saturday, May 22, to compete for a chance at state.

In the district meet, junior Cali Essick qualified in three events. She earned silver in the 200-meter dash and then placed first in the long and triple jumps with leaps of 17 feet, nine inches, and 36 feet, 11.75 inches, respectively.

Sophomore Graci Calovich also qualified in multiple events, placing third in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Freshman Larkin Currier also qualified in the 300 hurdles with a fourth place finish.

Junior Kayli Thomas’ second place high jump finish, sophomore Allison Thomas’ fourth place javelin finish, and senior Gabri Attaway’s fourth place shot put finish rounds out the girls sectional qualifiers.

On the boys side, senior Payton McCormick was the only one to qualify in multiple events. He placed second in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Junior Colsen Conway placed first in the 300 hurdles in 41.52 seconds.

Sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen brought in the final gold medal for the Pirates with a 12-foot-6 clearance in pole vault. Sophomore Adrian Manderson placed third in triple jump, and junior Joe-Don Kirkland finished fourth in discus for the final boys qualifiers.

The Pirates will compete for a top-four spot in sectionals in order to move on to the state meet. The MSHSAA Class 5 State Championships are scheduled for Thursday, May 27, at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School. Running events start at 10 a.m. and field events start at 11.

All events are on a set schedule at the state meet, whereas at the sectional meet, everything is on a rolling schedule.