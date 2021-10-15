Though he was honored for his time as a Wildcat, Branson athletic director David Large took Wednesday afternoon to celebrate and accept an award as part of the 2008 and 2009 Cassville state championship teams.
Large accepted Cassville’s plaque at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame luncheon on Wednesday.
Large was the head coach of the Wildcats for both Class 3 state titles. The 2008 team ended the season with a 31-6 win over Cardinal Ritter for a 12-3 record. The Wildcats suffered back-to-back losses in mid-October but went on to win their final seven games.
The 2009 team went 14-1, losing only its season opener to Branson. The Wildcats won 13 of their 14 next games by an average of 25.6 points. The closest win was against No. 1 Logan-Rogersville — it was a 21-20 victory over the 11-1 team. (Cassville was also 11-1 at the time.) Along with the players, the coaching staff was made up of Lance Parnell, Jay Rogers, Rick Lawson, Kyle Wood and Clay Weldy – with Robbie Atherton joining the 2009 staff.
Tamba Hali of the Kansas City Chiefs, Devis West (University of Missouri), Scott Loveland (Kickapoo High School/University of Central Missouri), Bill Schuchardt (Salem High School), Kevin Stubblefield (Lebanon radio) and the Harrison High School football program were all a part of the same induction class.
Lance Johnston, a graduate of Branson High School and Northwest Missouri State University, was also honored as a part of the Elite 11. The Elite 11 are former high school and college standouts, or those who have made positive contributions to the game, according to a release from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The other ten of the Elite 11 were Brock Baker (Bolivar High School/Western Kentucky University), Blaise Bauer (Monett High School/Pittsburg State University), Joe Close (Parkview High School/University of Missouri), Southwest Baptist University assistant coach Marcus Klund (Scott City & Cape Central High Schools/Lindenwood University), Drew Newhart (Cameron High School/Missouri Western State University), Jeff Portman (Buffalo High School/Drake University), Jack Randolph (Southwest Baptist University player/Marshfield & West Plains head coach), Casey Shadel (Lebanon High School/University of Central Missouri), Nathan Stokes (Ozark High School/Missouri State University) and Mac Whitehead (Seneca High School/Southwest Baptist University/Missouri Southern State University).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.