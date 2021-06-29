Branson High School’s Cali Essick qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics with her performances in long and triple jump last week.
Essick competed in long and triple jump at the AAU Region 16 Qualifier in Bentonville, Arkansas. She qualified through the district meet, the AAU Missouri Valley District Qualifier in Hays, Kansas, for the regional meet.
At the district meet, Essick broke the state record in long jump. She jumped 20 feet, 4 inches (6.22 meters) for first place. It was a personal record for Essick, breaking her previous PR from last summer. She also placed first in triple jump at the district meet, landing at 39 feet, 1 inch. Her personal record is 39-4, which she set at the MSHSAA Class 5 State Championships.
At the regional qualifier, Essick placed second in long and triple. She jumped 18 feet, 8.41 inches in long jump and 36 feet, 9.73 inches in triple. While both of her district jumps would have earned her first by more than an inch, she was still able to qualify for nationals in both events.
She will compete at the 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games in early August in Humble, Texas — about half an hour from Houston. The entire meet will take place from July 31 through Aug. 7. Essick will compete on Monday, Aug. 2, in long jump and Wednesday, Aug. 4, in triple jump.
