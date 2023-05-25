The School of the Ozarks Patriots recently participated in the Class 2 State Tournament. The following are their results during the competition.
Senior John Carswell took State Champion in Class 2 Pole Vault at 4.39 meters and Junior Shadrach Thompson took 2nd place in Class 2 Javelin at 49.55 meters.
Junior Faith Martin made Girls Class 1 Triple Jump Finals and finished 9th; only 16 cm from 7th place.
Other State qualifier finishes are as follows.
Sophomore Scott Carswell took 9th in Boys Class 2 - 300 m hurdles and 15th in Class 2 Triple Jump.
Junior Sophia Osborne tied for 15th in Class 1 Girls Pole Vault.
Sophomore Josiah Martin took 15th Boys Class 2 110 Hurdles.
Boys Class 2 - 4 X 400 (Scott Carswell, Isaac Todd, Shadrach Thompson, Samuel Mutrux) finished 11th.
Girls Class 1 - 4 X 800 (Holland Houston, Lily Todd, Sophia Osborne, Ella Howard) finished 12th.
Girls Class 1 - 4 X 100 (Kinley Sharp, Faith Martin, Maddie Lundeen, Rae Blackwell) finished 13th.
Girls Class 1 - 4 X 200 (Mylee Hampsch, Rae Blackwell, Maddie Lundeen, Sophie Smith) finished 10th.
Girls Class 1 - 4 X 400 (Mylee Hampsch, Maddie Lundeen, Faith Martin, Sophie Taylor) finished 9th, missed the finals by .3 of a second.
