The Branson baseball team earned the No. 6 seed in the Class 5 District 6 bracket.
The Pirates will face No. 3 Glendale on May 18. The time on the bracket says 5 p.m. but exact times and locations have yet to be confirmed.
The Pirates are 6-14 this season, including a 5-4 loss at Glendale on April 26.
Branson has two regular season games left, both of which are at home.
The Pirates will host Monett on Tuesday, May 11, and Camdenton on Wednesday, May 12.
Both teams had 10 wins at the time of publication.
