The Legends Gymnastics team out of Hollister competed at the Saturday, July 30, Show Me State Games, which was held in Columbia, Missouri.

The team which is made up of gymnasts of varied ages and skill levels brought home several medals from the games.

Gymnasts competing in non-sanction Level 2 were Kyrienessenee Wright and Corrinne Lyle.

Wright placed in the following events:

- 1st on bars

- 1st on beam

- 1st on floor

She also took home the gold in the All Around.

Lyle brought home a silver medal for All Around and placed in the following events:

- 1st on Vault

- 2nd on bars

- 2nd on beam

- 2nd on floor

Competing in non-sanction Level 3 were Jordan (JP) Langover and Isabella Blondet

Langover placed in the following events:

- 1st vault

- 3rd floor

- 3rd All Around

Isabella Blondet finished 3rd on the Floor event.

Olivia Viall competed in the Level Xcel Silver Non-Sanctioned category. She placed 1st on vault, 2nd on bars, 1st on beam, 2nd on floor and took home a silver All Around medal.

Adults on the team competing in non-sanctioned divisions were Monica Johnson in the Non-Sanctioned Platnuim, Yaritza Boccalon Blondet in the Non-Sanctioned Silver and Alyssa Bluto in the Non-Sanctioned Level Xcel Gold.

Johnson placed in 1st on the vault, bars, beam, floor and took home the gold for the All Around.

Blondet took home first in Bars and Floor. She also placed second on the beam. She took home the gold medal in the All Around.

Bluto took home the gold on the Vault.

Some gymnasts competed in events sanctioned by USA Gymnastics, including Piper Kelley, Samantha Mitchell and Frankie Baker in Level 3.

Mattison Spangler and Rebecca Council competed in sanctioned Level 4. Sedona Sanderson competed in Sanctioned Leve 5, while Olivia Siwek competed in the Level Xcel Gold, which was also a sanctioned division.

Kelley placed in the following events:

- 1st on floor

- 1st on beam

- 2nd on bars

She took home a silver medal in the All Around.

Mitchell took home two silvers, one on floor and one for All Around.

Baker took home a gold for All Around and also placed in the following events:

- 1st bars

- 2nd vault

- 3rd beam

Spangler brought home two golds in vault and floor

Council placed second on floor.

Sanderson placed second in both the beam and vault events.

Siwek brought home two bronze medals for floor and a bronze for All Around.