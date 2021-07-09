A journey through the Midwest took her to the East Coast. But she’s finally home.

Nyla Milleson returned to Southwest Missouri to take over as the athletic director for the Hollister School District. She officially started the job on July 1 but has been in the area since early May getting her feet wet and learning the job.

Achieving in athletics

Milleson called herself a product of Title IX. In June 1972, Title IX was passed. It prohibited federally funded institutions from discriminating based on sex. The emergence of female sports became prominent at schools across the country.

Milleson was able to join her middle school basketball team because of it.

“I was really fortunate to be able to participate,” Milleson said. “I think so many females nowadays don’t really know that at one point that wasn’t an option for them.”

She fell in love with the sport. Her parents pushed and supported her — in volleyball and track — but she also developed close relationships with her high school coaches and athletic director. But becoming either still wasn’t on her radar.

Milleson’s parents were in the medical field. Because she loved sports but knew the medical field because of her parents, she said she decided to go to college to try to be a physical therapist. After taking some classes, she said it wasn’t for her and decided to look for a different career.

That’s when she settled on coaching.

Breaking into basketball

Milleson’s first job was at Junction City High School in Kansas. She was a coach of three sports, a dance team sponsor, a teacher six hours of the day and every job in between. She made $19,000 a year.

“I did a little bit of everything there — I taped ankles, I swept floors, everything,” Milleson said.

Junction City is very close to Fort Riley. During Milleson’s years at JCHS, Desert Storm was prominent in the news, and many of her students were children of military members. She said those years were her biggest reality check of her life at that point.

“Junction City exposed me to the real world and reality. I figured out a coach’s role was much more than wins and losses,” Milleson said.

She led Junction City to the Class 6A tournament in 1992 with its best record of 19-6. In three years, she moved Junction City from a struggling team to a successful one.

In 1992, she and her husband, Brent, moved to Springfield, Missouri, so she could become the head coach at Glendale High School. In seven seasons, she led the team to a 157-39 record — and a Class 4A State Championship in ‘96. She was named Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press Coach of the Year for her efforts that year.

“I got to coach some of the best in the state at Glendale, but the exclamation point on it all was winning that state title,” Milleson said.

Then she was picked to start the women’s basketball program at Drury University — a Division II school in Springfield. In the school’s first year of varsity competition, she led her team to a 20-6 record. Four years later, the Lady Panthers were national runners-up.

She coached at Drury for seven seasons before moving up to the next level: Division I coaching at Missouri State University. In six years at MSU, Milleson had a 105-87 record.

Her final college stop was George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She was there from 2013-2021.

“I got to experience things I wouldn’t have gotten to otherwise when I was out on the East Coast,” Milleson said. “If I could do it all over again and have the same experiences, I would do it all again — absolutely. I would maybe make a couple different decisions, but take the good, the bad and the ugly of the last 36 years, and I’d do it all again.”

After her time at George Mason, Milleson said she was ready for something different.

“The last month or so of the season was really tough — it was bittersweet,” Milleson said. “But I was also super excited to come home and land in a great place.”

Coaching in the career change

Hollister was the perfect fit for her and her family, Milleson said. Both of her sons — and three grandchildren — live in Springfield. Her parents are in Wichita, Kansas, and “southwest Missouri is home,” Milleson said.

Milleson is the only sibling left of three children. Both of her brothers have passed — the most recent just two months ago. She had already accepted the job at Hollister, but she said there were greater forces at hand pushing her to the Ozarks again.

“From a personal standpoint, it was God’s plan pushing me back to the Springfield area and southwest Missouri,” Milleson said.

Milleson’s latest career — the AD position at Hollister — is one she is happy about. After 36 years in coaching and teaching, she’s ready to continue that job in a little bit different of a light.

As an athletic director, there is no “summer vacation” like many think there would be. But, there’s still a nice break between the constant go of in-school sports and summer practices. There’s also a huge difference between being a college coach in July and being a high school athletic director in July.

“Without question, Hollister has welcomed me with open arms,” Milleson said with emotion in her voice. She continued to get choked up as she talked about the community.

“To be in a place like Hollister — they’ve been so good to me, I can’t even put it into words.”

There’s still plenty to do — and plenty to learn. Milleson laughed as she said her experience with Google applications was nonexistent. She’s learned plenty since diving into her daily duties, but she said she still has plenty to learn.

Her biggest learning curve will be not being in the gym all day every day. Her office is close to the gym at Hollister, so she will have no problem listening to the sound of basketball and whistles once winter sports begin. Milleson said she’ll definitely be spotted in the gym during practices just to “get a gym fix.”

“I told the coaches I don’t want them to be intimidated if I come in because they think I’m evaluating them,” Milleson said with a laugh, “I just need to come be in the gym for a little bit and get a fix. I loved, loved, loved practice, so it’s going to be an adjustment for me.”

Milleson said she looks forward to building relationships with the athletes and coaches at Hollister once the school year gets into full swing.

In the meantime, she’s spending the summer preparing for life as an athletic director. Scheduling, meetings and everything in between are filling Milleson’s day. The pace is nice, she said. She’s enjoying having a more structured schedule, even if she is still trying to figure it all out.

“I don’t know that Division I athletics — Division I coaching — was my end goal. I guess this wasn’t my end goal until two months ago, but I had a moment where I thought this is where I was meant to be,” Milleson said.