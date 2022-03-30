Coach Bob Williams became the fifth person to be inducted into the Hollister Hall of Fame at Friday night’s home baseball game against Ava.
Williams, who retired in 2020, gave 25 years of service and dedication to the Hollister R-V School District. Beginning his career as an elementary school music teacher and the director of the Hollister Elementary Honor Choir, Williams soon found a passion for coaching and would spend 23 years coaching for the Hollister Tigers.
He served as the Hollister Middle School Baseball Head Coach for 16 years, assistant football coach for 6 years, and assistant softball coach for 2 years. During his tenure at Hollister, Williams also taught PE and science at Hollister Middle School and taught at the Hollister STAR School.
Dr. Brian Wilson, Superintendent of Hollister Schools shares that while Coach Williams wore many different hats during his 25 years with Hollister, his character is what sets him apart. “Most importantly, Bob Williams was always a great role model for our students and a steady influence for the Hollister Tigers coaching staff.”
Many former and current coaches of the Hollister Tigers reached out to share the impact that Coach Bob Williams had made on their life. Former Hollister Athletic Director and Baseball Coach, John Burgi stated, “Bob was a person I could call at any time for help or advice. He was always ready to help, even with only a second’s notice.”
Coach Bob Williams was joined on the baseball field during Friday night’s presentation by his wife, Ginger Williams, and their two sons, Casey and Carter.
