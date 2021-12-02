The Reeds Spring School District will host its Reeds Spring School Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, a former football star and an entire track and field team will be inducted into the Reeds Spring High School Sports Hall of Fame .
The ceremony is scheduled to take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The inductees include Nick Haddock, a 2016 RSHS graduate. Haddock led the Wolves football team to a 10-2 record and became the only player in school history to run and throw for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Also being inducted are the 2017 RSHS boys track and field team. The team finished as state runners-up. The team was led by Korey Robinette and Ransom Allphin, who each earned four medals. The second-place finish is the best for any team in school history.
This is the 24th group of inductees into the RSHS Sports Hall of Fame, which was started in 1997.
