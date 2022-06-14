Link Academy is looking to take a big step toward a national title in their second year with the addition of one of the best high school players in the nation.

It was announced Friday, June 10, Elliot Cadeau, a five-star prospect from West Orange, New Jersey will be joining the Lions next season. He sat out his sophomore season last year at Bergen Catholic because of an injury.

Cadeau is considered one of the top 10 players in the 2024 recruiting class by major scouting services and ESPN.

Cadeau, who is Swedish-American, has played and competed with Team Sweden in international competition, winning the U18 Nordic Cup in 2021 over Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Estonia. He signed with Jay-Z’s sports agency, Roc Nation, and is the only high school player in the US to have a “high five figure” international Name, Image, and Likeness agreement with a Swedish vitamin drink company.

Cadeau has his own clothing line available through his website, elliotcadeau.com.

He also runs his own “Cadeau Cares” basketball camps. They target neighborhoods which can “benefit from more basketball” in both the United States and Sweden.

“Since I was little my family has always been big on giving back and helping out,” Elliot said on his website. “When I got in the position I could do that I wanted to get started right away.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Cadeau holds college offers from Maryland, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

Link Academy will participate in the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions January 12-14 in Springfield at MIssouri State’s Great Southern Bank Arena. The school recently added another five star prospect in shooting guard Ja’Kobe Walker and four star prospect small forward Jacolb Cole, both coming from Texas.